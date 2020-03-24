LED Materials Market : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players: UBE Industries, Ltd., Addison Engineering, Inc., China Crystal Technologies Co., Ltd, Dowa Electronic Materials Co Ltd

Global LED Materials Market Type (Substrate, Wafer, Epitaxy, Phosphor) Application {General Lighting (Residential, Industrial, Outdoor), Automotive Lighting (Interior, Exterior), Backlighting} Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global LED Materials Market accounted for USD 7.90 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast to 2024.

A light emitting diode or LED is a semiconductor device. LED produces incoherent narrow spectrum of light when it is in forward biased condition. The color of the light emitted depends on the composition of the semiconductor material used in manufacturing of LED. There is a growing demand for LED material in general lighting, automotive lighting and backlighting activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

This Global LED Materials market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and porter’s five forces analysis.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in LED materials market include: – Akzonobel N.V, Cree, Inc., Epistar Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nichia Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, UBE Industries, Ltd., Addison Engineering, Inc., China Crystal Technologies Co., Ltd, Dowa Electronic Materials Co Ltd, Epigan NV, Everlight Electronics Co.,Ltd, Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Lake LED Materials Co., Ltd, LG Innotek, Macom Technology Solutions, MTI Corporation, Seoul Semiconductors Co, Ltd, Sino Nitride Semiconductor Co, Ltd, Six Point Materials, Inc., Soraa, Xinxiang Shenzhou Crystal Technology Co., Ltd and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

The global LED materials market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Points Which Are Focused in the Report:

Industry Chain Suppliers of Global LED Materials Market with Contact Information

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global LED Materials Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Global LED Materials Market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global LED Materials Market analysis and forecast 2017-2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

Ban on the use of incandescent bulbs in several countries

Government subsidies on LED lights

Advantages of LEDs over alternative light sources

Lack of awareness about the benefits of LED in some regions

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of LED materials market, Applications of LED materials market, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of LED materials market, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, LED materials market Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The LED materials market Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of LED materials market;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type DEAs, TEAs, MEAs, Market Trend by Application Pharmaceuticals, Chemical industry, Other;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global LED materials market;

Chapter 12, LED materials market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, LED materials market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Market Segmentation:

The LED materials market is segmented on the basis of type into substrate, wafer, epitaxy, and phosphor.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting. The general lightning is sub segmented into residential, industrial and outdoor. The automotive lighting is sub segmented into interior and exterior.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into tires, adhesives and industrial rubber.

On the basis of geography, the LED materials market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

