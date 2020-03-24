Logistics Robots Market Latest Trend with Growth Rate 2024 – KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku ,Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna and Others

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of logistics robotics includes picking robots, AGVs and others, and the proportion of AGVs in 2012 is about 63%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Logistics Robotics is widely used in warehouse and outdoor. The most proportion of logistics robotics is warehouse, and the share is 80.63% in 2016. The trend of warehouse is decreasing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistics Robots market will register a 26.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7200 million by 2024, from US$ 1750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistics Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Logistics Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Logistics Robots Market Players

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Logistics Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Logistics Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Logistics Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Logistics Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Logistics Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Logistics Robots value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Picking Robots

AGVs

Segmentation by application:

Warehouse

Outdoor

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

