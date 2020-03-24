Luxury Fashion Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects
Description
A luxury good (or upmarket good) is a good for which demand increases more than proportionally as income rises, and is a contrast to a “necessity good”, where demand increases proportionally less than income. Luxury goods are often synonymous with superior goods and Veblen goods.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Luxury Fashion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The three dominant trends in the global luxury goods market are globalization, consolidation, and diversification. Consolidation involves the growth of big companies and ownership of brands across many segments of luxury products. Examples include LVMH, Richemont, and Kering, which dominate the market in areas ranging from luxury drinks to fashion and cosmetics.
The worldwide market for Luxury Fashion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Louis Vuitton
Hermès
Gucci
Chanel
Rolex
Cartier
Prada
Burberry
Michael Kors
Tiffany
Zara
Dolce & Gabbana
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Clothing
Footwear
Accessories
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Male
Female
Children
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Luxury Fashion market.
Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Fashion Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Luxury Fashion, with sales, revenue, and price of Luxury Fashion, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luxury Fashion, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Luxury Fashion market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Fashion sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
