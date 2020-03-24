Mozzarella Cheese Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Mozzarella cheese is a soft, unripened cheese variety of the Pasta-filata family which had its origin in the Battipaglia region of Italy. Mozzarella cheese was traditionally made from buffalo milk. It is made all over Italy, in other European countries and USA from cow milk, however the process needs to be modified accordingly. The finished cheese, lightly salted, is white, soft with a very lively surface sheen and has unique property of stretchability. Mozzarella cheese owes its characteristics mainly to the action of lactic acid on dicalcium-para-caseinate.

Mozzarella cheese is used as a topping on pizza pie owing to its inherent stretching qualities. The popularity of pizza parlour, especially amongst youngsters has boosted the production of Mozzarella cheese.

The global Mozzarella Cheese market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 15100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Arla Food Inc.

Bel Group

Trevisanalat

Granarolo

Saputo Inc.

Groupe Lactalis S.A

Emmi

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Processed Mozzarella Cheese

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Research Report 2018

1 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mozzarella Cheese

1.2 Mozzarella Cheese Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Mozzarella Cheese Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

1.2.4 Processed Mozzarella Cheese

1.3 Global Mozzarella Cheese Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mozzarella Cheese Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Mozzarella Cheese Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mozzarella Cheese (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Mozzarella Cheese Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Mozzarella Cheese Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Arla Food Inc.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Arla Food Inc. Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bel Group

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bel Group Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Trevisanalat

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Trevisanalat Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Granarolo

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Granarolo Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Saputo Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Saputo Inc. Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Groupe Lactalis S.A

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Groupe Lactalis S.A Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Emmi

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Mozzarella Cheese Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Emmi Mozzarella Cheese Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

