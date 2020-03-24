Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Non-dairy creamer, also called coffee whitener, is a powdered milk or cream substitute used primarily for flavoring coffee and tea. There are a variety of creamers made with various products, but most of the standard or best-known brands contain the protein-rich milk derivative casein in the form of sodium caseinate.

Scope of the Report:

The global non-dairy creamer maintained a steady growth in the past several years, and it will grew at a steady rate in next few years. Currently the non-dairy creamer market is dominated by some players from United States and Europe, like Nestle, WhiteWave and FrieslandCampina etc; Asia-Pacific also play an important role, especialy in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore etc. and the top producers include Super Group, Yearrakarn, Custom Food Group, PT. Santos Premium Krimer, PT Aloe Vera, Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry, Wenhui Food, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Hubei Hong Yuan Food, Fujian Jumbo Grand Foo, Shandong Tianmei Bio and Amrut International.

Powdered non-dairy creamer or coffee whitener has become an increasingly important ingredient used to replace milk powder in white coffee or tea, beverages, culinary and other food preparation. It is more economical, has good shelf life and is easy to handle. This non-dairy creamer industry is deeply affected by the government policy and alimentary codex. United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared that since January 1, 2006, they required all ingredients list of foods’ packaging must be marked clearly the content of trans-fatty acids. Since then, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, etc. enact legislation setting limit on trans-fatty acids, and it usually dictates fewer than 5%: the Dutch below 5%, French below 3.8%, and the Swedish below 5%. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth rising curve.

The worldwide market for Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6180 million US$ in 2024, from 5260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nestle(Switzerland)

WhiteWave(US)

FrieslandCampina(Netherlands)

DEK(Grandos)(Germany)

DMK(TURM-Sahne GmbH)(Germany)

Caprimo

Super Group(Singapore)

Yearrakarn(Thailand)

Custom Food Group(Malaysia)

PT. Santos Premium Krimer(Indonesia)

PT Aloe Vera(Indonesia)

Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry(China)

Wenhui Food(China)

Bigtree Group(China)

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology(China)

Jiangxi Weirbao

Food Biotechnology(China)

Hubei Hong Yuan Food(China)

Fujian Jumbo Grand Food(China)

Shandong Tianmei Bio(China)

Amrut International(China)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-fat NDC

Medium-fat NDC

High-fat NDC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

NDC for Coffee

NDC for Milk Tea

NDC for Baking, Cold

Drinks and Candy

NDC Solid Beverage

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low-fat NDC

1.2.2 Medium-fat NDC

1.2.3 High-fat NDC

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 NDC for Coffee

1.3.2 NDC for Milk Tea

1.3.3 NDC for Baking, Cold

1.3.4 Drinks and Candy

1.3.5 NDC Solid Beverage

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

