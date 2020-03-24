NYLON 6 MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
Global Nylon 6 market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nylon 6.
This report researches the worldwide Nylon 6 market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Nylon 6 breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nylon 6 capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nylon 6 in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF SE
Honeywell
Royal DSM N.V
Lanxess
Clariant Corporation
Unitika
DOMO Chemicals
Firestone Textiles Company
Grupa Azoty
LIBOLON
Polymeric Resources Corporation
UBE
EMS-Grivory
Shakespeare
Nylon 6 Breakdown Data by Type
Standard Nylon 6
Reinforced Nylon 6
Nylon 6 Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive Industry
Electronics & Electrical
Packaging Industry
Others
Nylon 6 Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Nylon 6 Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Nylon 6 Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nylon 6 Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Standard Nylon 6
1.4.3 Reinforced Nylon 6
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive Industry
1.5.3 Electronics & Electrical
1.5.4 Packaging Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF SE
8.1.1 BASF SE Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.1.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Honeywell
8.2.1 Honeywell Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.2.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Royal DSM N.V
8.3.1 Royal DSM N.V Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.3.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Lanxess
8.4.1 Lanxess Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.4.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Clariant Corporation
8.5.1 Clariant Corporation Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.5.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Unitika
8.6.1 Unitika Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.6.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 DOMO Chemicals
8.7.1 DOMO Chemicals Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.7.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Firestone Textiles Company
8.8.1 Firestone Textiles Company Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon 6
8.8.4 Nylon 6 Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
