Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Growth Prospects with Trending Technologies 2024 – Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Iran Khodro, Nissan, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Honda and Others

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), they may be operated by a nation’s navy, coast guard, police force or customs and may be intended for marine or estuarine or river environments. They are commonly found engaged in various border protection roles, including anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, fisheries patrols, and immigration law enforcement. They are also often called upon to participate in rescue operations.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for the most market share in following years, especially in India and Japan. North America, especially The United States and Canada, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Offshore Patrol Vessels.

OPVs can be broadly classified into two types: 1) High-end war-fighting vessels with expensive weapon systems and C4I suites, 2) More basic patrol vessels, designed for sustained low intensity missions and equipped with basic gun armaments, standard navigation sensors and built to commercial standards.

Which of these types a country chooses depends on its particular naval requirements, resulting from its geographic location, political aspirations and intended role of its naval force? However, the majority of OPV programmers are of the low-cost, multi-role variety. These are being used in an increasing number of roles, including fishery protection, pollution control, fire-fighting, salvage or search and rescue (SAR), counter-narcotics, humanitarian operations and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) patrol.

The OPVs market is not concentrated; there are many companies such as BAE Systems, Damen, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Austal, Dearsan Shipyard, Irving Shipbuilding, CSIC, Fassmer, Socarenam, Fincantieri, Navantia, RNAVAL and Babcock acting in the market. But each player can deliver few numbers of OPV.

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore Patrol Vessels market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34100 million by 2024, from US$ 20600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Offshore Patrol Vessels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Offshore Patrol Vessels value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Basic Patrol Vessel

Warfighting Patrol Vessel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Coast Guard

Navy

Police Force

Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

