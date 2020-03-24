Online Apparel Retailing 2019 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Online apparel refers to clothing for women, men, and children available online. It is categorized into upper wear, bottom wear, and other clothes and accessories required by women, men, and children. Comfort, cost-effectiveness, and product variety provided by online apparel retailers further drive the market growth.

The analysts forecast the global online apparel retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online apparel retailing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alibaba Group

• Amazon.com

• JD.com

• Rakuten

• Walmart

Other prominent vendors

• American Apparel

• Benetton

• Cotton On

• Diesel

• Dolce & Gabbana

• DKNY

• Giordano International

• Levi Strauss

• Ralph Lauren

• Wovenplay

Market driver

• Demand for trendy apparel

Market challenge

• Presence of counterfeit products

Market trend

• Mobile commerce and network marketing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global online apparel retailing market: Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global online apparel retailing market by product

• Global upper wear apparel market

• Global bottom wear apparel market

• Global other wear apparel market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global online apparel retailing market: By end-user

• Global online women’s apparel retailing market

• Global online men’s apparel retailing market

• Global online children’s apparel retailing market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global online apparel retailing market by geographical segmentation

• Online apparel retailing market in Europe

• Online apparel retailing market in North America

• Online apparel retailing market in APAC

• Online apparel retailing market in ROW

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• Alibaba Group

• Amazon.com

• JD.com

• Rakuten

• Walmart

Continued…..

