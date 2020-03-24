ORGANIC HONEY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2024
Organic Honey is a type of natural ripe honey, which usually means raw organic honey.
The Organic Honey industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Brazil, India, Oceania, Europe and other developing countries
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 39%, followed by North America with 31%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 16.4%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The global Organic Honey market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Honey market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Organic Honey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Honey in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Organic Honey market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Honey market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Dutch Gold
Nature Nate’s
Rowse
Barkman Honey
Langnese
Little Bee Impex
GloryBee
Madhava Honey
Sue Bee
Y.S. Organic Bee Farms
Conscious Food
Heavenly Organics
Comvita
Manuka Health
Market size by Product
Mixed Organic Honey
Manuka Organic Honey
Clover Organic Honey
Other Organic Honey
Market size by End User
Glass Jar
Plastic Containers
Market size by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Honey Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Organic Honey Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Mixed Organic Honey
1.4.3 Manuka Organic Honey
1.4.4 Clover Organic Honey
1.4.5 Other Organic Honey
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Organic Honey Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Glass Jar
1.5.3 Plastic Containers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Organic Honey Market Size
2.1.1 Global Organic Honey Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Organic Honey Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Organic Honey Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Organic Honey Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Organic Honey Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Organic Honey Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Organic Honey Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Organic Honey Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Organic Honey Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Organic Honey Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Organic Honey Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Organic Honey Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Organic Honey Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Organic Honey Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Organic Honey Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Organic Honey Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Organic Honey Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Dutch Gold
11.1.1 Dutch Gold Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Dutch Gold Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Dutch Gold Organic Honey Products Offered
11.1.5 Dutch Gold Recent Development
11.2 Nature Nate’s
11.2.1 Nature Nate’s Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Nature Nate’s Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Nature Nate’s Organic Honey Products Offered
11.2.5 Nature Nate’s Recent Development
11.3 Rowse
11.3.1 Rowse Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Rowse Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Rowse Organic Honey Products Offered
11.3.5 Rowse Recent Development
11.4 Barkman Honey
11.4.1 Barkman Honey Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Barkman Honey Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Barkman Honey Organic Honey Products Offered
11.4.5 Barkman Honey Recent Development
11.5 Langnese
11.5.1 Langnese Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Langnese Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Langnese Organic Honey Products Offered
11.5.5 Langnese Recent Development
11.6 Little Bee Impex
11.6.1 Little Bee Impex Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Little Bee Impex Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Little Bee Impex Organic Honey Products Offered
11.6.5 Little Bee Impex Recent Development
11.7 GloryBee
11.7.1 GloryBee Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 GloryBee Organic Honey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 GloryBee Organic Honey Products Offered
11.7.5 GloryBee Recent Development
Continued….
