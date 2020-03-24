Organic Meat Market Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026

Organic meat means the meat produced by feeding livestock on 100% organic food. ‘Organic meat’ is obtained from animals or birds raised in an organic system, this organic systems are based on the behavioral and physiological needs of animals. There are various norms while growing livestock for marketing as organic meat. In organic farming animals are not caged or tethered in structures without adequate natural ventilation and lighting. They are given enough space for free movement and are kept in suitable size herds and flocks. Attention is given to access to pasture and fresh water, bedding materials etc. essential things.

The health, growth, and vitality of the animal is maintained by sound natural nutrition. All growth promoter medicines/substances and growth hormones are strictly prohibited. Chemical veterinary drugs are allowed only if there are no effective complementary treatments, however, genetically engineered vaccines are prohibited. Natural medicines and methods, including homeopathy, Ayurveda medicine and acupuncture, shall be emphasized. The use of synthetic growth promoter food is totally avoided while production of organic meat animals.

Market Segmentation:

Organic meat market is segmented on the basis of product type such as, beef, pork, mutton, poultry and others. In the product type market segments consumer preferences are more towards poultry, beef, and lamb. Organic meat market is segmented on the basis of its distribution channel such as super / hypermarket, online retailers, meat shop, health and natural food stores and others. Super /hypermarket is popular distribution channel in developed country however, specialty meat shops and natural food stores have gain popularity and market importance in distribution of organic meat market.

Organic meat market is later segmented on the basis of regions as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa. Amongst regional market North America and Europe are leading markets for organic meat. North America represents nearly 48% of global organic meat demand. Along with developed markets, developing regions such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are another markets growing rapidly with, growing number of health conscious consumers.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing food safety concerns amongst organic buyers related to import uncertainties, antibiotics, hormones and chemical additives, etc. is main factor driving demand for organic meat and influencing this consumer adoption and growth in the organic meat marketplace. Organic meat contains up to 50 percent more omega-3 fatty acids than conventionally produced meat and lower levels of saturated fat, making it a healthier choice than conventional once. Thus, health conscious consumers preferring organic meat. Increasing number of health conscious consumers, and their demands for organic products is another factor expected to drive growth for organic meat market. Organic meat is considered as premium food and due to nutritional value when compared with conventional meat, consumers are preferring premium organic meat option.

Various Government are also supporting organic meat production through different programs, for instance, in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, government has introduced a program, Cattlemen’s Financial Corporation, designed to finance the entire production cycle of the livestock– from feeder calves and replacement heifers to bred heifers and bred cows.

Organic Meat Market Restrains:

Despite of various regulation on organic labeling and organic livestock production, it is very difficult to keep track , on if the products sold in the market under organic label are really from the livestock grown as per the recommended organic methods or not. Also, another restrain for organic meat market can be consumer’s shifts towards vegan diet. Premium price of the finished product is also another restraint, which hinders the market growth.

Organic Meat Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in organic meat market includes, Neat Meat company, organic Prairie, Aurelian organic meat supplier group, Swillington Organic Farm Arcadian Organic Meat Co., River ford organic farmers, Eversfield etc. looking at growing popularity and rapidly growing market demand for organic meat, local as well as international market players entries are expected into the global markets in near future.