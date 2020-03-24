Polypropylene Copolymer Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Polypropylene copolymer is a type of plastic formed by the polymerization of propylene in the presence of a catalyst and monomer. It is one of the versatile thermoplastic polymers owing to its usage in a wide range of applications in various end-use industries. Polypropylene copolymer possesses various properties such as excellent surface hardness, high impact and chemical resistance, good transparency, high heat resistance, low melting temperature, low specific gravity, high stiffness, high temperature resistance to chemicals, good processability via injection molding and extrusion, and low moisture absorption rate. It is readily formed by catalytic polymerization of propylene by using ethylene as a co-monomer at random concentrations to improve thermal and mechanical properties of polypropylene copolymers.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57342

Rise in demand for polypropylene copolymer in the packaging industry is propelling the demand for polypropylene copolymer. Increase in demand for polypropylene copolymer in the health care industry owing to its application in injection molding purposes and various other medical devices is also augmenting the polypropylene copolymer market. Expansion in the food & beverages industry provides lucrative opportunities to the polypropylene copolymer market.

On the other hand, availability of substitutes is hampering the polypropylene copolymer market. Furthermore, volatility in prices of polypropylene copolymer is adversely affecting the polypropylene copolymer market.

In terms of product type, the polypropylene copolymer market can be segmented into homopolymers, copolymers, and others. Homopolymers is the widely used type of polypropylene. They are also known as Polypropylene Homopolymers (PPH). Homopolymers provide high strength-to-weight ratio and are stiffer than copolymers. The excellent chemical resistance and weldability enable the use of the polypropylene homopolymer in various corrosion resistant structures.

Based on application, the polypropylene copolymer market can be divided into injection molding, fiber & raffia, films & sheets, blow molding, additives, coatings, and others.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=57342

In terms of end-use industry, the polypropylene copolymer market can be segregated into packaging, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, medical devices, and others. The others segment includes gearboxes, hot & cold water pipes, and toys. In terms of volume, the packaging segment accounts for significant share of the market owing to the rise in demand for polypropylene copolymers in the food & beverages industry. Polypropylene copolymer is primarily used in food & storage container packaging on large scale. The health care industry is the next major consumer of polypropylene copolymer. These copolymers are largely used in the molding of medical devices such as syringes, labware, and bottles.

Based on geography, the polypropylene copolymer market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounts for key share of the market owing to the constant demands for polypropylene copolymers in the packaging industry. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.