Pyrogen Testing Market |Perspective and Forecast including Top Key Players like: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PyrostarWeb, Associates of Cape Cod Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza, Ellab A/S

Global Pyrogen Testing Market is accounted for USD 610.2 million growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Product (Kits & Reagents, Services, Instruments) Application (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Biomedical companies, Others) Test Type (LAL Tests, In Vitro Tests, Rabbit Tests) Geography- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

A pyrogen is a foreign particle including endotoxin and other bacterial byproducts that causes a fever in an animal’s body. Vaccines and other injectable drugs must be confirmed to be pyrogen free according to regulatory requirements of 21CFR, USP, and EP.

Competitive Analysis:

The global pyrogen testing market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pyrogen testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global pyrogen testing market are

Merck KGaA,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

PyrostarWeb,

Associates of Cape Cod Inc.,

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.,

Lonza,

Ellab A/S,

Hyglos GmbH,

GenScript,

Wako,

WuXi AppTec,

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.,

Pacific BioLabs among others.

Market Segmentation:

By product, global pyrogen testing market is segmented into kits & reagents, services and instruments.

On the basis of application, global pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, biomedical companies and others.

Based on test type, global pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests and rabbit tests.

LAL test is further sub segmented into chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests and gel clot tests.

On the basis of geography, global pyrogen testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Research Methodology:

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid growth and development in pharma & biotech industries.

Rising number of government initiative and investments in research

Technological advancements and new product launches

high degree of consolidation to act as a major barrier for new entrants

