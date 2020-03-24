ROADM WSS Component Market – Research Report Explores Industry Trends for the Forecast Period

ROADM is a system that allows flexible, precise, and remote selection of wavelengths transiting a given intermediate node on network for dropping or adding. ROADM components allow access to any wavelength passing through node. This can be done for adding or modifying the data before transmitting to the next node. ROADM components also allows interconnection of multiple intersecting networks at optical level preventing the expense and complexity of OEO conversions to setting up interconnection.

The key factor contributing to growth of ROADM WSS component market is the growing demand for dynamic ROADMs. Global market is also experiencing an upsurge in the demand for adoption of wavelength selective switches (WSS) enabled ROADMs. However, product cost and quality are some of the major challenges faced by this industry that can hinder its growth rate. Growth of WSS market slowed down during past few months as a result of excessive supply chain inventory; however, this market is expected to resume growth in the near future as a result of surging demand for technologically improved components.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

PLC Based ROADMs

Blocker Based ROADMs

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS)

Edge ROADMs (ER)

Based on Application

Degree Two Node

Degree Three Node

Multiple Degree Node

This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies like

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This report includes complete analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, market restraints, market structure, and market predictions for near future. Report also includes analysis of Porter’s five force model, technological developments in this market, and detailed company profiles of top market players. This report provides evaluation of micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.

Some of the key players dominating this market are AC Photonics Inc., Active Optical MEMS Inc., Aegis Lightwave Inc., Agiltron Inc., Alliance Fiber Optic Products, ANdevices, AOC Technologies, Auxora Inc., Avanex Corporation, Avo Photonics, Capella Photonics, Clarendon Photonics, CoAdna Photonics, Corning, Corrigent, Cube Optics AG, DiCon Fiberoptics, DuPont Photonics Technologies, Emit Technology Co. Ltd., Enablence Technologies, Engana Pty. Ltd., Fibernett Co. Ltd., Finisar Corporation, Kamelian, Lambda Optical Systems, LightComm Technology, LIGHTCONNECT Inc, Lightwaves2020 Inc., Lynx Photonic Networks, Mahi Networks, Metconnex, NeoPhotonics, Network Photonics, O-Net Communications Ltd., Oplink Communications Inc., Optium Technologies, Optoplex, OpTun Inc., SDO Communications Corp., Shenzhen Hi-Optel Technology Co. Ltd., Silicon Light Machines, Sinclair Manufacturing Company, SpectraSwitch, Stratos International Inc., TeraXion Inc., The Fibers Inc., Valdor Fiber Optics, Xerox, and others.