Smart Eyewear Technology Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2018 To 2023
Description
Smart Eyewear Technology Market are wearable computer glasses that add information alongside or to what the wearer sees. Like other computers, smart glasses may collect information from internal or external sensors. It may control or retrieve data from other instruments or computers. It may support wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.
Scope of the Report:
The major factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of virtual reality technologies.
Rising demand for smart devices enabled with AR and VR technologies are expected to propel the growth of the market in the future. AR and VR devices are expected to be valued at around USD 95 billion by 2025. Considering these factors smart eyewear technology market is expected to reach around USD 63,650.Million.
The worldwide market for Smart Eyewear Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Smart Eyewear Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Google Inc
Sony Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Epson America
Lumus Ltd
Vuzix Corporation
Meta Company
Optinvent SA
Osterhout Design Group
Kopin Corporation
Lenovo
Recon Instruments
Samsung Electronics Co
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Head-Mounted Displays
Assisted Reality Glasses
Mixed Reality Holographic Displays
Smart Helmets
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Enterprise and Industrial Applications
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Eyewear Technology market.
Chapter 1, to describe Smart Eyewear Technology Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Eyewear Technology, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Eyewear Technology, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Eyewear Technology, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Smart Eyewear Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Eyewear Technology sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Eyewear Technology Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Eyewear Technology by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Eyewear Technology by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Eyewear Technology by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Eyewear Technology by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Eyewear Technology by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Smart Eyewear Technology Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
