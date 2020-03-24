Solid State Battery Market 2025: AT&T, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Lendlease, Solid Power Inc., HUBER+SUHNER, Boingo Wireless, Dali Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Connectivity Wireless, Galtronics Corporation Ltd. and Many More

This report highlights the current market synopsis of the Solid State Battery Market along with future anticipated market growth. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. In addition, information related to key players operating in the market along with their market share and key strategies adopted to maintain their leading position is also provided in this report. The Solid State Battery Market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies (With Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis), imperatives for succeeding in the business and five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share.

Major Competitors:

The Renowned Players in Solid State Battery Market are:-

Cymbet Corporation,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Stmicroelectronics N.V.,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Sakti3 Inc.,

Brightvolt Inc.,

Excellatron Solid State,

LLC,

Infinite Power Solution Inc.,

Planar Energy Devices Inc.,

Solid Power Inc.

Huber+Suhner,

Commscope,

Whoop Wireless,

Bird Technologies,

Connectivity Wireless,

Betacom,

Galtronics,

AT&T,

Advanced Rf Technologies,

Zinwave among other.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2016, registrations for electric cars hit a new record with over 750 thousand sales worldwide, with market share of 29.0%. Incontestably globally Norway has achieved the most successful deployment of electric cars in terms of market share. It is followed by the Netherlands, with a 6.4% electric car market share and Sweden with 3.4%. For instance, in 2016, Volkswagen launched new commitment to electric vehicle with a goal to make 3 million electric vehicles per year between its all brand Porsche, Audi, VW and other by 2025. Company is also planning to build its own factory in Europe, for the production of solid state battery. Thus, the above factors prove that the automotive industry is growing and will derive the solid state battery.

Global Solid State Battery Market,

By Type (Thin-Film Batteries, Portable Batteries, Other Batteries),

Capacity (Less Than 20 mAh, Between 20 mAh -500 mAh, 500 mAh, Above),

Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Energy Harvesting, Entertainment, Medical Devices, Packaging, Portable Devices, Smart Cards, Wearable Devices, Wireless Communication, Others),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Solid State Battery is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of solid state battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Volkswagen made its own battery cell production for its upcoming electric vehicle, Volkswagen also made in startup developing solid-state battery technology.

