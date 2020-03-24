Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Worth $3.24 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

The report on Spinal Cord Stimulation Market by products (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), application(failed back surgery syndrome, ischemic limb pain, complex regional pain syndrome and others) and end user(clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical units) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

The spinal cord stimulation is a neurostimulation therapy used to treat a certain pain condition like chronic pain by blocking the pain signals before they reach the brain with the help of spinal cord stimulators. A spinal cord stimulator devices implanted under the patient’s skin sends the electric signals to the specific areas of spinal cords to treat the pain.

“The market size of Spinal cord stimulation market was worth USD 1,976.2 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach USD 3,247.1 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.46% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.”

Advancements in SCS Technology

The rising incidence of spinal cord injuries, neurological disorder and chronic back pain are the sizable factors that drive the growth of the spinal cord stimulation market. Furthermore, growing advancements in spinal cord technology and benefits over conventional treatment methods have driven the growth of the spinal cord stimulation market. However, surgical complications and high treatment cost could hamper the growth of Spinal cord stimulation market. Going further, growing awareness campaigns and advertisements to create awareness among the physician and patients creates growth opportunities for the global spinal cord stimulation market in near future.

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market is Segmented into Products, Application and End User

Market Segmented by Product Type

Based on the product type, the global spinal cord stimulation market is bifurcated into rechargeable and non-rechargeable. Among the product, rechargeable segments are accounted to be significant market share. The rechargeable devices save the overall maintenance and battery re-installation cost hence the demand of rechargeable device is increased.

Market Segmented by Application

On the basis of application, the global spinal cord stimulation market is divided into failed back surgery syndrome, ischemic limb pain, complex regional pain syndrome and others. Among the application, Failed Back Surgery Syndrome segment is accounted to be a significant share in the spinal cord stimulation market. Growing incidences of failed back surgery syndrome across the globe drive the demand failed back surgery syndrome market.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. North America dominated the spinal cord stimulation market. The U.S drives the North America Spinal Cord Stimulation market, it accounts for 87.14% of the market share in 2017 of the North America region and is expected to maintain its stronghold throughout the forecast period. The prevalence of chronic back pain is more that creates the demand for spinal cord stimulation among the population. According to the National Institute of neurological disorder and stoke, about 80 per cent of adults experience low back pain at any given time. In The U.S. 31 million people in the U.S. experience, lower back pain says American Chiropractic Association. The Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rising demand for minimal intensive surgeries, improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

