Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Top Competitors Analysis (Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co. Ltd)

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market accounted for USD 7.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton, Cree, Inc., SYSKA LED, Thorn, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., LED ROADWAY LIGHTING LTD., OSRAM Licht AG, Virtual Extension, ClaroLux Landscape Lighting, ShenZhen HengXinDa Lighting Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen GHC Co., Ltd., WS Atkins plc, Lighting Reality, Forus Electric and MMA Lighting Consultancy Ltd. these players are making moves that is changing the global street and roadway lighting market for the good not only in sales, import, export and revenue but also in the CAGR values.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

Growing development and modernization of infrastructure

Increasing insights more about usage of LED lights and need of energy efficiency

Safety concerns for drivers and riders

Competitive Landscape:

The global street and roadway lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of light source, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into light emitting diodes (LEDs), high intensity discharge (HID) Lamps and fluorescent lights. High intensity discharge (HID) Lamps are sub segmented into high pressure sodium (HPS) lamps, metal halides and induction lamps and mercury vapor lamps (MVL).

On the basis of wattage type, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into less than 50W, between 50W and 150W, more than 150W.

On the basis of offering, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Services are sub segmented into pre installation and post installation. Pre installation is further sub segmented into design and installation whereas, post installation is further sub segmented into maintenance and support.

On the basis of end user, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into highways, street and roadways, bridges and tunnels.

On the basis of geography, the global street and roadway lighting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

