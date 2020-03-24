Sweet and Savory Snacks Market Worth $219.59 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

The report on Sweet and Savory Snacks Market by product type (crisps and chips, extruded snacks, popcorn, nut-based snacks, and other snacks), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, service stations, online and other distribution channels) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The market size of Sweet and Savory Snacks market was worth USD 143.99 billion in 2017 and it is expected to reach USD 219.59 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.

Enquire here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1290

A snack is a portion of food, smaller than a regular meal, generally eaten between meals. Snacks come in a variety of forms, including packaged snack foods, processed foods, as well as food items made from fresh ingredients at home. Generally, cold cuts, fruits, leftovers, nuts, biscuits, sandwiches, chocolate, popcorn, and sweets are used as snacks in many homes. Traditionally, snacks were prepared from ingredients commonly available around us.

Urbanization and Increasing Disposable Income are Helping to Grow this Market

Nowadays, healthy snacks are trending among health-conscious consumers, because it offers several types of beneficial elements to health that is drives the growth of sweet and savory snacks market. Furthermore, Kids are major snackers and the demand for the kid-specific snacks is growing day by day. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income are helping to grow this market at a faster pace. Moreover, changing the consumption habit of consumers for snacks and the growing influence of organized retail stores are some supporting factors responsible for the growth of sweet and savory snacks market. However, misconception about snacks among consumers could hamper the growth of sweet and savory snacks market. Furthermore, increasing demand for organic snacks product and growing demand for vegan snacks are some factors is expected to provide the growth opportunities for the global sweet and savory snacks market over the next six years.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1290

Global Sweet and Savory Snacks Market is Segmented into Product Type and End-User

The global sweet and savory snacks market is bifurcated into product type and end-user. The Product type segment is bifurcated into crisps and chips, extruded snacks, popcorn, nut-based snacks, pretzels, fruit snacks and other snacks. Crisps and chips segment is accounted to be the largest market share. The Crisps and chips are driven due to its health benefits. Crisps and chips are a rich source of nutrients. These are a good source of vitamin “A, B and C.” These have a large amount of carbohydrate with potassium, iron, antioxidant, fiber and potassium.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The U.S drives the North America region owing to consumption of snacks in their meals. The Asia-Pacific market is growing consistently in recent years and this trend is projected to remain consistent for the forecast period owing to growing consumers’ inclination towards the consumption of sweet and savory snack items. Furthermore, the growing population of youth coupled with increasing disposable income per capita is likely to supplement the growth in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

To know more about the Sweet and Savory Snacks Market Visit the link- https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/sweet-and-savory-snacks-market