Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Outlook: Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.

The Top Players across the globe from the Global Travel and Expense Management Systems market have put forth strong growth figures for the end of 2018 which is proof of the current demand as well as the market trend of the impending surge in demand for the future. The market research report on the global Travel and Expense Management Systems market validates this in their latest report stating that the market is reached the capital of US$ XX million at the end of 2018. The overall global rise in demand in the products from consumers across verticals is a major factor affecting the growth of the market in a positive way.

According to this study, over the next five years the Travel and Expense Management Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Travel and Expense Management Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Travel and Expense Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Travel and Expense Management Systems Market value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others

The report also presents the Travel and Expense Management Systems market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Oracle Corporation

Apptricity Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Basware

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Infor, Inc.

Coupa Software

Trippeo Technologies

Certify

Journyx

Xero

Harvest

Ariett

Abila

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Travel and Expense Management Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Travel and Expense Management Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel and Expense Management Systems Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Travel and Expense Management Systems Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Segment by Type

2.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size by Type

2.4 Travel and Expense Management Systems Segment by Application

2.5 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Three: Global Travel and Expense Management Systems by Players

Chapter Four: Travel and Expense Management Systems by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

