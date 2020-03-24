Vaccines Market Growth Analysis and Company Overview 2024 – GSK, Sanofi, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis(GSK), CSL, MedImmune LLC, J&J(Crucell), China National Biotec and Others

A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.

Vaccines can be divided into recombinant vaccines, viral vaccines, polysaccharide vaccines and others. Recombinant vaccines and viral vaccines contain many kinds of vaccines, and the demand is larger than others kinds. But with the development of new technologies, more and more new types of vaccines will be popularized. The scope for disease prevention will be enlarged .The demand of other kinds is also increasing.

China is the fastest growing Vaccines market in the world thanks to positive policy and increasing market awareness.

Average industry gross margin is about 76.95%. But due to high requirement for funds and technology, before investment you’d better take a deep consideration. So far many large companies choose cooperation or acquisition to achieve the expansion of business.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vaccines market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 50900 million by 2024, from US$ 35400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vaccines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vaccines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Vaccines Market Players

GSK

Sanofi

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis(GSK)

CSL

MedImmune LLC

J&J(Crucell)

China National Biotec

Tiantan

Hualan

Kangtai

Hissen

Jintan

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Vaccines value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Recombinant Vaccines

Viral Vaccines

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cholera

Hepatitis B

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Measles vaccine

Hepatitis A

Live attenuated influenza vaccine

Polio vaccine

Rabies vaccine

Others

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

