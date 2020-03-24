VEHICLE ANALYTICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.
In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.
North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.
Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.
In 2018, the global Vehicle Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vehicle Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HARMAN
SAP
Microsoft
Teletrac Navman
INRIX
Automotive Rentals
WEX
Inseego Corp
Genetec
IMS
Noregon
Xevo
Azuga
Procon Analytics
Infinova
KEDACOM
Pivotal Software
Acerta Analytics Solutions
CloudMade
Agnik
Amodo
Digital Recognition Network
EngineCAL
Inquiron
Plotly
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Vehicle Analytics Software Platform
Professional & Consulting Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
Service Providers
Automotive Dealers
Fleet Owners
Regulatory Bodies
Insurers
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Vehicle Analytics Software Platform
1.4.3 Professional & Consulting Services
1.4.4 Managed Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 OEMs
1.5.3 Service Providers
1.5.4 Automotive Dealers
1.5.5 Fleet Owners
1.5.6 Regulatory Bodies
1.5.7 Insurers
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size
2.2 Vehicle Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Vehicle Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Vehicle Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Vehicle Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Vehicle Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 HARMAN
12.2.1 HARMAN Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 HARMAN Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HARMAN Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Teletrac Navman
12.5.1 Teletrac Navman Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Teletrac Navman Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Teletrac Navman Recent Development
12.6 INRIX
12.6.1 INRIX Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 INRIX Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 INRIX Recent Development
12.7 Automotive Rentals
12.7.1 Automotive Rentals Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Automotive Rentals Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Automotive Rentals Recent Development
12.8 WEX
12.8.1 WEX Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 WEX Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 WEX Recent Development
Continued…..
