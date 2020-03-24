Vehicle Analytics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.

In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.

North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.

Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HARMAN

SAP

Microsoft

Teletrac Navman

INRIX

Automotive Rentals

WEX

Inseego Corp

Genetec

IMS

Noregon

Xevo

Azuga

Procon Analytics

Infinova

KEDACOM

Pivotal Software

Acerta Analytics Solutions

CloudMade

Agnik

Amodo

Digital Recognition Network

EngineCAL

Inquiron

Plotly

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

Professional & Consulting Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

OEMs

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

1.4.3 Professional & Consulting Services

1.4.4 Managed Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 Service Providers

1.5.4 Automotive Dealers

1.5.5 Fleet Owners

1.5.6 Regulatory Bodies

1.5.7 Insurers

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size

2.2 Vehicle Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Vehicle Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Vehicle Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vehicle Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vehicle Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 HARMAN

12.2.1 HARMAN Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 HARMAN Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HARMAN Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Teletrac Navman

12.5.1 Teletrac Navman Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Teletrac Navman Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Teletrac Navman Recent Development

12.6 INRIX

12.6.1 INRIX Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 INRIX Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 INRIX Recent Development

12.7 Automotive Rentals

12.7.1 Automotive Rentals Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Automotive Rentals Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Automotive Rentals Recent Development

12.8 WEX

12.8.1 WEX Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vehicle Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 WEX Revenue in Vehicle Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 WEX Recent Development

Continued…..



