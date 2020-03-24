Wedding Dress Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed.

There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury.

According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

Scope of the Report:

The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.

European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.

However, the China’s wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pronovias

Vera Wang

Rosa Clara

Atelier Aimee

Yumi Katsura

Cymbeline

Badgley Mischka

De La Cierva Y Nicolas

Carolina Herrera

Lee Seung Jin

Marchesa

Pepe Botella

Alfred Angelo

FAMORY

Franc Sarabia

Yolan Cris

Oscar De La Renta

Jesus del Pozo

Jinchao

Mon Cheri

Tsai Mei Yue

Impression Bridal

Monique Lhuillier

Linli Wedding Collection

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Gown

Trumpet Dresses

A-line dresses

Mermaid-style Dresses

Sheath Wedding Dresses

Tea-length Wedding Dresses

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wedding Dress Renting service

Wedding Consultant

Photographic Studio

Personal Purchase

Others

