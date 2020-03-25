2019 Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market – In-depth Trends & Forecasts Research by Market Key Players

“Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market.

In automotive applications, a limited slip differential (LSD) is a modified or derived type of differential gear arrangement that allows for some difference in rotational velocity of the output shafts, but does not allow the difference in speed to increase beyond a preset amount. In an automobile, such limited slip differentials are sometimes used in place of a standard differential, where they convey certain dynamic advantages, at the expense of greater complexity.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of limited slip differential (LSD) developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 4%. In 2016, global revenue of limited slip differential (LSD) is nearly 466 M USD; the actual production is about 1640 K units.

The global average price of limited slip differential (LSD) is in the decreasing trend, from 300.3 USD/Unit in 2012 to 283.9 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of limited slip differential (LSD) includes electronic LSD, mechanical LSD and other types, and the proportion of electronic LSD is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Limited Slip Differential (LSD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GKN

JTEKT

Eaton

BorgWarner

Magna

DANA

AAM

KAAZ

CUSCO

Quaife

TANHAS

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mechanical LSD

Electronic LSD

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

SUV and Pickup Truck

Sedan and Hatchback

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Limited Slip Differential (LSD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Limited Slip Differential (LSD), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Limited Slip Differential (LSD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

