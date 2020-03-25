3D Sensor Market – Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report pertaining to the 3D sensor market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global 3D sensor market is expected to reach US$ 2,556.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global 3D sensor market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2026.

The 3D sensor market has seen demand traction due to rising demand for smartphones, with consumer electronics holding the largest share. One of the most important features in mobile communications is to unlock the mobile by 3D face recognition as a replacement of fingerprint or PIN. Making authentication more convenient and more secure, it may soon become indispensable for mobile payment applications and mobile ID.

Healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense are the leading verticals in terms of adopting 3D imaging which provides a number of advantages for inspection applications. These are some drivers that are expected to drive the 3D sensor market during the forecast period.

Further, 3D imaging has seen quick and extensive adoption in the industrial sector. Smart image sensors and other industrial developments continue to expand the abilities of 3D imaging for industrial applications. With the growing demand for gesture exploration application, 3D sensors play an significant role in improving the performance and effectiveness of a huge complex system in sectors such as electronics and automotive. From robotic navigation to building automation and gesture recognition, 3D sensors allow for determined elasticity to customize every feature of a camera’s design to make the most appropriate product.

However, 3D sensors face a challenge due to higher cost of installation. 3D imaging systems certainly provide more information than 2D systems, but they are a lot more complicated in nature. The main problem with 3D essentially is calibration and getting measurements to some calibrated standard that generally requires much more information than a planar calibration.

The generation of 3D data with 2D cameras usually involves combining several 2D cameras for creating a single 3D image and this requires more precise illumination when compared to taking a single 2D image. Moreover, the cost of 3D imaging systems is another barrier and these systems do not cater to the price-sensitive markets. Thus, the technical difficulties and high cost involved while producing 3D images are the major impediments to the widespread adoption of these systems.