Acne Treatment Market to Exceed US$ 7,348 Mn by 2025

The average age of onset of acne has reduced from 14-15 years to 11-12 years due to changing demographics and social habits. Moreover, some of the misleading media content continue to encourage the habit of self-medication that often backfires, resulting in further complication. Over the past couple of years, demand for acne treatment drugs and medications has surged at a remarkable pace. After conducting an exclusive study, Persistence Market Research (PMR) identified that approximately 20% of the young population (aged below 13 years) suffer from moderate-to-severe acne issues. According to the PMR study, the global acne treatment market was pegged at US$ 4,920 Mn in 2016. This market is expected to reach US$ 7,348 Mn by the end of 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2017– 2025).

Drug makers are implementing better testing methods. Many of the active ingredients for manufacturing acne treatment medicines are used only if they are clinically evidenced and have satisfactory documented outcomes. Alma Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera, Inc, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Galderma S.A., Verilux, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. , Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Allergan Plc., and Syneron Medical Ltd are some of top medical companies that operate in the global acne treatment market. Many of these market players are actively focusing on expanding distribution base to emerging countries in order to improve their overall market presence. As a matter of fact, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to create potential market opportunities in the near future.

PMR report titled “Acne Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2025” further reveals that the quest to look youthful from the baby boomer generation coupled with growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and high adoption rate of prescription drugs are major factors driving the global acne market. Amongst regions, demand for acne treatment products is expected to remain high in the regions such North America and Asia pacific (APAC). The market for acne treatment in North America is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3,206 Mn towards the end of assessment period. By 2017-end, the region is expected to account for around 43.2% revenue share of the global market. Meanwhile, the market in APAC is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%, to reach US$ 1,718.0 Mn over the forecast period.

In recent years, retinoid therapy has come up as an effective treatment module for acne. Therefore, retinoid therapy is expected to account for the largest value share of the market during the forecast period.

In 2017 and beyond, prevalence of inflammatory acne is anticipated to remain relatively high as compared non-Inflammatory acne.