All-electric Trucks Market Insights, Forecast to 2024 by Top Manufacturers | Porschel , Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin.

“Global All-electric Trucks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of All-electric Trucks Market.

This report studies the All-electric Trucks market. Motor truck is the most of polluters on the road. Nearly 50% of all emissions from the transportation sector are attributable to light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks. With the development of electric drive, more and more companies entered into this market and some are planning on the introduction of electric trucks. All-electric Truck can largely cutting down the pollution in the city transmission.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of All-electric Trucks developed speedy, with an average growth rate of 47%. In 2016, Global revenue of All-electric Trucks is nearly 475 M USD; the actual production is about 18 K Unit.

The Global average price of All-electric Trucks is in the downstream trend, from 28.6 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 26.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in downstream trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for All-electric Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 65.0% over the next five years, will reach 12400 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the All-electric Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The All-electric Trucks Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Mitsubishi Fuso

Zenith Motors

Alke XT

Voltia

Dongfeng

BYD

BAIC

Chongqing Ruichi

Guohong Auto

Hino Motors

PACCAR

Isuzu

Navistar

Renault

Tesla

Nikola Motor

Cummins

Volkswagen

Mercedes-Benz

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Light and Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Logistics

Municipal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe All-electric Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of All-electric Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of All-electric Trucks in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the All-electric Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the All-electric Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, All-electric Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe All-electric Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

