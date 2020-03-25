Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Market Report Summary- 2019

Aqueous polyurethane resin is aqueous based systems consisting of PU particles and an environmentally friendly raw material of coat and adhesive. It is also a substitute for solvent-based products with free or little volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The aqueous polyurethane resin industry is relatively concentrated: the production share of top 8 aqueous polyurethane resin manufacturers is 53.27% (CR8＞40%) in 2015. Major manufacturers of aqueous polyurethane resin are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :Bayer, BASF, Chemtura Corporation, DOW, DSM, DIC, Hauthaway Corporation, Alberdingk Boley, Stahl, Mitsui Chemicals, UBE, Lubrizol, China Grand Chemical, Huafeng, Huada, Siwo, New Mat, Huanyu, SCISKY, Audmay, Taixing Textile, Anda, Wanhua, Huaian Ever Rich Chemical, Decheng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers : Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion, Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into : Wood Coating, Leather Finishing, Adhesive, Automotive Finishing, Others

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of the Aqueous Polyurethane Resin market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Aqueous Polyurethane Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Aqueous Polyurethane Resin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

