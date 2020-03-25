Automotive Exterior Materials Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2025
Automotive Exterior Materials Market – 2018
Description :
Global Automotive Exterior Materials market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Exterior Materials.
This report researches the worldwide Automotive Exterior Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Automotive Exterior Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Magna International Inc.
Grupo Antolin
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Gestamp Automocion
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
Plastic Omnium Co.
Flex-N-Gate Corporation
Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH
DURA Automotive Systems, LLC
Trinseo S.A.
Automotive Exterior Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Steel
Aluminum
Plastics
Glass Composites
Carbon Composites
Others
Automotive Exterior Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Bumpers
Fenders
Doors
Hoods
Tailgates
Others
Automotive Exterior Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Automotive Exterior Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Exterior Materials :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Steel
1.4.3 Aluminum
1.4.4 Plastics
1.4.5 Glass Composites
1.4.6 Carbon Composites
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Bumpers
1.5.3 Fenders
1.5.4 Doors
1.5.5 Hoods
1.5.6 Tailgates
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Production
2.1.1 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Automotive Exterior Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Automotive Exterior Materials Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Automotive Exterior Materials Upstream Market
11.1.1 Automotive Exterior Materials Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Automotive Exterior Materials Raw Material
11.1.3 Automotive Exterior Materials Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Automotive Exterior Materials Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Automotive Exterior Materials Distributors
11.5 Automotive Exterior Materials Customers
Continued …
