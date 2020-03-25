Automotive Lighting Market – Key Players Focus on Product Innovation to Consolidate Position

Global automotive lighting market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The automotive lighting report covers all the major types and application playing significant role in the global automotive lighting market’s growth over the forecast period.

The report also include various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected which affect market’s growth during the above mention period. The study provides an entire perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and volume in Mn units, across different geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

Global automotive lighting is segmented by region into North America (U.S, Canada, Rest of North America), South America(Brazil, Rest of South America), Europe (The U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe ), Asia Pacific(China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa ( GCC, Turkey, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

In Asia Pacific, the market share for automotive lighting product is highest contributing market revenue in 2016 due to its highest share in the production of automobiles and increasing purchasing power and preferences of buyers. Technological innovations in the automobile industry are not just oriented towards fuel efficiency but also improved product quality and enhanced customer experience.

Manufacturers are coming up with path-breaking product features at a considerable price range to meet buyer’s expectations. Lighting industry players are expanding their presence in growing automotive markets such as China and India where the operating costs are low and increased disposable income.

Global automotive lighting market is segmented based on vehicle type, by application, by technology, by product scale and by region. By vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger type and commercial type. By application, automotive lighting can segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, interior lighting, and side lighting. By technology, automotive lighting market is bifurcated as Halogen, Xenon, and LED. By product scale it can be segmented as OEMs and aftermarket product.