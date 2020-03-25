Automotive Telematics Market Anticipated Forecast In Key Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) For The Period 2018-2026

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Automotive Telematics: Increasing Concerns over Vehicle Safety and Connectivity to Drive Revenue Growth” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Telematics Market offers an 8-year forecast for the automotive telematics market between 2018 and 2026. The global automotive telematics market is anticipated to grow from US$ 42,624 Mn in 2018 to US$ 81,100 Mn in 2026 while expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2018-2026).The key players in the Automotive Telematics market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Overview of Automotive Telematics Market: The foremost objective of the report is to present insights on technological advancements in the automotive telematics market. The report provides updates on drivers, restraints, opportunities and various trends in the automotive telematics market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current global and APAC automotive telematics sales and the future of the automotive telematics market over the forecast period.

Automotive Telematics Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Trimble Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Airbiquity Inc.

Aplicom Oy

Scorpion Automotive Ltd

iTriangle Infotech Pvt Ltd.

Shenzhen Concox Information & Technology Co.Ltd.

Minda Corporation Limited

idem telematics GmbH

Road Track

ACTIA Group

Lavinta Buana Sakti

Microlise Limited

BOX Telematics and Redtail Telematics Corporation etc.

Based on end users/applications, Automotive Telematics market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Based on Product Type, Automotive Telematics market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger

Commercial

By Technology Type

Embedded

Tethered

Smart Phone

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By End User

Infotainment

Diagnosis

Navigation

Safety & Security

Others

Geographically, this Automotive Telematics Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Global Automotive Telematics Market Report

What are the competition developments and trends in the Automotive Telematics market?

in the Automotive Telematics market? How has the Automotive Telematics market evolved over the past four years?

What are the important key challenges, opportunities and improvement factors for Automotive Telematics market players?

for Automotive Telematics market players? What are the important market positioning and key strategies of key manufacturers as per the Automotive Telematics market taxonomy?

of key manufacturers as per the Automotive Telematics market taxonomy? What are some of the prevailing market dynamics in the Automotive Telematics market?

What are some of the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Automotive Telematics market?

impacting the growth of the Automotive Telematics market? How is the competition structured at present and how has it evolved in the Automotive Telematics market over the past few years?

