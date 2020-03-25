Baseball Bat Market Analysis 2019 – Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Industry News, Top Key Players, Gross Margin and Fast Forward Research 2024

A baseball bat is a smooth wooden or metal club used in the sport of baseball to hit the ball after it is thrown by the pitcher. By regulation it may be no more than 2.75 inches (70 mm) in diameter at the thickest part and no more than 42 inches (1,100 mm) long. Although historically bats approaching 3 pounds (1.4 kg) were swung, today bats of 33 ounces (0.94 kg) are common, topping out at 34 ounces (0.96 kg) to 36 ounces (1.0 kg).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Baseball Bat market, while the Asia & Pacific is the second sales volume market for Baseball Bat in 2017.

In the industry, Amer Sports profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Easton and Worth ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 38.51%, 22.42% and 10.30% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Baseball Bat, including Wood, Metal and Synthetic Materials. And Wood is the main type for Baseball Bat, and the Wood reached a sales volume of approximately 1912.41 K Unit in 2017, with 78.85% of global sales volume.

Baseball Bat technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Baseball Bat market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baseball Bat business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Baseball Bat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Baseball Bat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Wood

Metal

Synthetic Materials

Segmentation by application:

Sports

Training

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amer Sports

Easton

Worth

Rawlings

Mizuno

Marucci

SKLZ

Adidas

Trinity Bats

Sam Bat

Birdman Bats

Chandler Bats

Franklin

Infinity Bats

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Baseball Bat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Baseball Bat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Baseball Bat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Baseball Bat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Baseball Bat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Baseball Bat by Players

Chapter Four: Baseball Bat by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Baseball Bat Market Forecast

