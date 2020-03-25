Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$3.18 bn by 2025

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market: Overview

This report on the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for diagnostic medical devices, rising demand for advanced blood pressure monitoring devices, and favorable regulatory scenario for new devices are boosting the growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market. Incorporation of multiple features in the devices, and increasing prevalence of hypertension are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market during the forecast period.

The blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on device type, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market.

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market: Segmentation

The global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market has been segmented according to device type & end-user. Based on the device type, the market is divided into sphygmomanometers, automatic blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, blood pressure transducers, and blood pressure instrument accessories. Sphygmomanometers are further categorized into mercury sphygmomanometers, aneroid sphygmomanometers, and digital sphygmomanometers, while blood pressure transducers has been further classified into disposable & reusable transducers.

The blood pressure instrument accessories are further sub-divided into blood pressure cuffs, and bladders, bulbs & valves. Automatic blood pressure monitors segment is projected to be the most attractive segment of the blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market, in terms of value and volume, due to their increasing demand for measurement of blood pressure at home. The market segments have been analyzed based on cost-effectiveness of the devices, prevalence of hypertension, and growing demand for the diagnostic tools. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

On the basis of end-user, the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, homecare settings, and others. Under the end-user segment, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market in 2016. Homecare settings segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

