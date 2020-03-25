Calibration Management Software Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2017-2027

Calibration management software plays an important role in calibration laboratories. Calibration labs are facing challenges due to increasingly complex workload, fewer technicians, rising list of quality standards and constant pressure to reduce costs. To overcome this challenges, calibration management software is introduced. This software is used by various industries and users to maintain quality assurance standards related to the use of such equipment in their organization.

Calibration management software designed to help calibration and quality managers to maintain compliance. It also eliminates the need for manual calculation when creating records, during the calibration process or when approving final records. Calibration management software offers various benefits which include certificates in electronic format, traceability of calibration results and integrated traceability of measurements etc.

Calibrations management software also helps in minimizing measurement errors and scrap rates during production in various verticals such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals and others. It also ensures the consistent quality and reliability of measurements.

Calibration Management Software Market: Market Dynamics

Automatic asset record & control maintenance and integrated tracking, reporting and auditing capabilities are expected to fuel the growth of calibration management software market.

The complication in calibration software and high cost can hamper the growth of calibration management software market.

Outsourcing of calibration to calibration service companies, calibration labs, and the equipment manufacturers. So that the company that outsources the process will be responsible for managing and maintaining calibration records. As a result, calibration management software is in huge demand from different verticals to keep track of service orders and schedules in various industries.

Global Calibration Management Software Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Calibration management software market segmented by type, application, end-user, and region.

Segmentation by type in Calibration Management Software market:

Installed

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application in Calibration Management Software market:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by end-user in Calibration Management Software market:

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace

FMCG

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Global Calibration Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Calibration Management Software market includeCyberMetrics Corporation, Verse Solutions, Fluke Calibration,P.J.Bonner, AVL Test Systems, Inc., PQ Systems, Beamex Oy AB, Prime Technologies, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, Business Analysis Limited and Quality America etc.

