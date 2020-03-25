Compact Construction Equipment Market by Equipment, End-user, Top Key players, 2017-2023

Compact construction equipment are able to conduct versatile jobs and thus deliver high performance as compared to heavy machineries. Therefore, these are majorly used in the construction, forestry, mining, and agriculture industries. The growth in construction activities and increase in population is projected to fuel the demand of the construction activities, which in turn boosts the requirement of compact construction equipment.

According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Compact Construction Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the compact construction equipment market was valued at $6,250 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $9,438 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 32.0% of the market share in 2016, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Compact construction equipment are small in size, highly efficient, and easy to use. They find their application majorly in the construction industry as they are easy to handle. The demand for compact construction equipment has increased, owing to increase in construction activities as well as growth in application areas in the mining and agriculture industry. In addition, technological advancements are expected to propel the market growth. However, high production cost and volatile fuel prices pose a threat to the growth of the market.

The market players focus on developing new ways to achieve high efficiency & performance, compact size and less fuel consumption equipment. For instance, Yanmar introduced a new range of compact wheel loaders to the compact construction equipment market. The new range includes two models V7 &V8 with high operating weight of 4,100kg and 4,350kg, respectively.

Compact construction equipment are small in size and light in weight. They are known to deliver high performance with efficiency. Moreover, these are easy to handle. Therefore, they are majorly used in construction industries, which in turn results in the growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Compact Construction Equipment Market:

Backhoe loader dominated the market in equipment segment in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the construction industry accounted for around 38.0% share of the global compact construction equipment market revenue in 2016

In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8%, while China was the major contributor to the market.

The key market players profiled are Caterpillar, Inc., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.