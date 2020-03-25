ESD Trays Market’s Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2027

Global ESD Trays Market: Introduction:

Globally, nearly six percent of the electrical & electronic devices such as PCBs and semi-conductor gets damaged every year from static electricity which is generated due to frictional contacts or electrostatic induction between two electrically charged objects. Due to such reasons, ESD trays are predominantly used as protective packaging across electronic and electrical industries. Countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea have highly demanded ESD trays in order to render protection to devices from external damages.

Conventionally, air bubble and cartons were used for protection of electronic devices and equipment’s, but with innovation, in technological development and material use, ESD trays are majorly used to transport and store static sensitive components. ESD trays are built with the feature to render hermetic protection from external humidity and static flow of electricity. Overall, the ESD trays market is expected to witness a remarkable expansion due to rising electronic production.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5779

Global ESD Trays Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of ESD trays are now using metal layers or metal oxides to provide conductive properties to packaging material instead of additive. Moreover, use of carbon additive damages the mechanic properties of devices and component. Thus leading ESD tray manufacturers are using current metal filler instead of additive which has saved immense production cost and increased revenue margin of the manufacturer.

On the flip side, use of alternative packaging material such as air bubble wraps and cartons poses a market share risk to ESD trays which is hampering the revenue of manufacturers operating in ESD packaging market.

An observing trend in increasing demand of ESD trays is high growth rate in defense & military across the region of North America and APEJ. With countries in particular China and U.S. are the heavy spender nation on defence and military. Such factor is accelerating a steady demand across ESD trays manufacturers.

Global ESD Trays Market – Market Segmentation:

Global ESD Trays market is segmented into application type, material & additive type, end user base industries. On the basis of application type, the global ESD trays market is segmented into electrical & electronic component, equipment, drugs, etc. On the basis of material and additive types, the global ESD trays market is segmented into conductive and dissipative polymers, metal and additive. Further, conductive and dissipative polymers are sub-segmented into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), and others. Furthermore, metal is sub-segmented into aluminium, steel, tin, copper and others.

Additionally, additive is sub-segmented into electrical & electronic, automobile, defense & military, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare and others. On the basis of end use base, the global ESD trays is segmented into electrical & electronics, automobile, defense & military, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare & others.

ESD Trays Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global ESD trays market include Conductive Containers, Inc., Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc., Elcom (UK) Ltd., Global STATCLEAN SYCTEMS, Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd., PB Statclean Solutions Private Limited, Engineered Components & Packaging, LLC., RTP Company.