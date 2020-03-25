Espresso Coffee Makers Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand, Brand Shares and Forecast 2019-2024

Espresso machine or Espresso coffee machine is a kind of coffee machine.

DeLonghi, Jura and Philips (Saeco) are the top three Revenue share spots in the Espresso Machines market in 2016. DeLonghi dominated with 34.00% revenue share, followed by Jura with 17.85% revenue share and Philips (Saeco) with 10.14% revenue share.

The technical barriers of espresso machines are high, and the core technology of espresso machines concentrates in relative large companies including Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, more than 80% of coffee machine are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.

Europe is largest region for the global automatic espresso machines market. Developed countries in Western Europe are predominantly the major markets for automatic espresso machines. The high purchasing power of consumers in Europe coupled with a growing interest in adopting technologically advanced kitchen appliance products will drive the market. Countries such as the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Russia are already major consumers of the automatic espresso machines market. Europe will continue to dominate the global market, with Eastern Europe also expected to witness considerable progress in terms of demand. The rise in disposable income of lower and middle-income segments in countries like Russia and Poland will drive the market in this region.

With the increase in cost of espresso at quick service restaurants, consumers are increasingly switching to home-brewed alternatives. New machines launched in the espresso machines market are equipped with features to deliver quality espresso that matches professionally served coffee. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and significantly drive the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Espresso Coffee Makers market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3650 million by 2024, from US$ 2550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Espresso Coffee Makers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Espresso Coffee Makers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Espresso Coffee Makers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Manually & Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

Segmentation by application:

Individual & Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DeLonghi

Jura

Philips (Saeco)

Melitta

La Marzocco

Nespresso

Ali Group (Rancilio)

Gruppo Cimbali

Nuova Simonelli

Panasonic

Illy

Bosch

Mr. Coffee

Simens

Hamilton Beach

Krups (Groupe SEB)

Dalla Corte

La Pavoni

Breville

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Espresso Coffee Makers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Espresso Coffee Makers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Espresso Coffee Makers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Espresso Coffee Makers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Espresso Coffee Makers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

