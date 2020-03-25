Exhibition Market Business Attractiveness and Rising Trends 2019 to 2022

Global Exhibition Market provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Exhibition Market.

The report also gives the detailed analysis of the global premium Exhibition market, a distinct segment of the global Exhibition market. This section includes the market share and size analysis, along with the discussion on key opportunities and players in this segment.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Exhibition market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

Country Covered in Exhibition Market are:

The US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Covered in Exhibition Market are:

Informa

RELX Group

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Dsseldorf

Executive Summary:

Exhibition is regarded as one of an important marketing strategy by most type of businesses, from large multinationals to small family businesses. Through an exhibition, manufacturers of different products get the opportunity of communicating face-to-face with customers and probable future clients. Also, through participating in an exhibition, organizations measure the strength of their competitors and focus on all the necessary changes which are required to grab the attention of more customers.

Exhibition is mainly of four types: Art Exhibition, Trade Exhibition, Consumer Exhibition and Museums. An art exhibition displays various artistic instruments such as photographs, paintings, statues, etc. Trade exhibition/shows are usually organized between organizations and businesses. Consumer exhibitions are organized to showcase newly launched products and services to potential consumers. Lastly, Museums are non-commercial exhibition and are dedicated to preserve all the valued scientific, artistic, cultural and historical objects.

Scope of Exhibition:

The report entitled Global Exhibition Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the global exhibition market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by venue, by segments, by region, etc. The report also includes the exhibition market analysis of the following regions: The US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global exhibition market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

