Fermented Ingredients Market Key Players ASF SE., Döhler Group SE, E.I. duPont de Nemours and Co

The report projects that by the end of 2022, the global sales of fermented ingredients will rake close to US$ 40 Bn revenues, reflecting robust growth throughout the forecast period, 2017-2022. Increasing awareness on health benefits associated with consumption of fermented ingredients is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market. Owing to their role in easy preservation of food items and affordable procurement, manufacturers of food & beverage products are also showcasing a considerable uptake in adoption of fermented ingredients for production processes.

Amino Acids and Organic Acids will reflect impressive sales through 2022

The global market for fermented ingredients includes a wide range of products, among which amino acids and organic acids are slated to reap high revenues. In 2017, the collective revenues share of amino acids and organic acids in the global market is pegged to be over 45%. High demand for amino acids as fermenting ingredients is factored by their role in boosting fermentation process. The report also expects a surge in demand for polymer fermented ingredients, revenues from which are anticipated to exhibit robust CAGR during the forecast period. Vitamins are also expected to gain grounds as key fermented ingredients in the food & beverage sector, with their use increasing in the production of probiotic drinks such as Kefir.

Increasing Application of Fermented Ingredients in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing

Fermentation of pharmaceutical ingredients is gaining traction in the global healthcare sector. Fermented ingredients are being used for breaking down compounds under aerobic or anaerobic conditions, facilitating the conversion of a substrate to pharmaceutical products. In 2017, over one-fourth share of global fermented ingredient revenues will be accounted by their application in pharmaceuticals manufacturing. The report also projects that food & beverage production will be the largest application of fermented ingredients, revenues from which are expected to surpass US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2022.

Rising Need for Fermentation in Separate Batches

Fermentation processes involve chemical breakdown of substances, wherein considerable amount of heat and effervescence is released. End-users of fermented ingredients are being inclined towards batch fermentation process to lower the incidence of undue reactions during chemical breakdowns. Fermentation of substances done in separate batches ensures better quality of end-product, and also follows the manufacturing standards of regular sterilization of fermenters. Through 2022, batch fermentation as a process will contribute to more than US$ 16 Bn in revenues. On the contrary, the demand for continuous fermentation process will be relatively less, and contribute to less than one-third share on global revenues during the forecast period.

Active Participation to Shape the Market’s Competitive Landscape

Companies manufacturing fermented ingredients are focusing on product launches and extensive R&D work. Leading foodmarker, Cargill Inc., recently opened an aquaculture research lab for development of new diets through fermentation of fishes. Along with Cargill, the report has profiled other key players in the global market for fermented ingredients, which include AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc., BASF SE., Döhler Group SE, E.I. duPont de Nemours and Co., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., Lallemand Inc., and Lonza Group AG.