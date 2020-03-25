Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development by Key Players – 3M Cogent, Safran, Crossmatch, Suprema, HID Global, NEC, Dermalog Identification Systems, M2SYS Technology and Others

According to this study, over the next five years the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1450 million by 2024, from US$ 1150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fingerprint Biometrics Machine business.

Fingerprint biometrics machine is a security identification and authentication device through fingerprint recognition. In this report, fingerprint biometrics machines include single finger and multi-finger, in applications such as government, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal and others.

As for the global fingerprint biometrics machine industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 16.30% revenue market share in 2015. The France giant Safran, which has 7.32% market share in 2015, is the leader in the fingerprint biometrics machine industry. The manufacturers following Safran are 3M Cogent and Crossmatch, which respectively has 4.91% and 4.07% market share globally. The ZKTeco is the leader of China fingerprint biometrics machine industry. It sells a total of 3.58 million dollar fingerprint biometrics machine products in the year of 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: 3M Cogent, Safran, Crossmatch, Suprema, HID Global, NEC, Dermalog Identification Systems, M2SYS Technology, Northrop Grumman, Green Bit, Bio-key, ZKTeco and Integrated Biometrics.

The downstream industries of fingerprint biometrics machine products are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of fingerprint biometrics machine will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the fingerprint biometrics machine. In the foreseeable future, the fingerprint biometrics machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of fingerprint biometrics machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the fingerprint biometrics machine field hastily.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Finger

Multi Finger

Segmentation by application:

Government

Banking and Finance

Travel and Migration

Criminal

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fingerprint Biometrics Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

