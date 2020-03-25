Fitness Remains a Primary Application of Folding Bikes Market

Leading players in the global folding bikes market remain focused on product innovation and design enhancements in order to gain a competitive edge. Despite the high level of sophistication, manufacture are able to keep the prices of folding bikes quite moderate. Di Blasi, Bobbin, Raleigh Evo-2, Dawes Diamond, Tern Verge X20, Pacific Cycles, Tern Link, Schwinn, Strida LT, Independent Fabrication, Gocycle, Brompton, Montague Crosstown, Bickerton Junction 1707 City, Dahon, STRiDA EVO, Vilano, SwissBike, Tern Joe, and LightSpeed.

Folding bikes are usually smaller than a conventional bicycle and as the name suggest can be folded up or otherwise reduced into a more convenient size/shape. Folding bike is a fast growing bicycle category owing to its various practical and plausible uses in personal mobility as well recreation. Transparency Market Research (TMR) reveals that the global market for folding bikes is set to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2017 to 2026 and reach a valuation of US$ 213,206.0 Mn by 2026-end.

Folding bikes are finding practical uses is recreation and daily life. Increasing awareness about health and growing concerns over global pollution is expected reflected favourably on the global market for folding bikes in the forthcoming years. In addition, folding bikes are gaining popularity among people who are shifting towards healthy and eco-friendly solutions that also carry an element of style. The growth trend is likely to continue with more people inclining towards healthy and green living. On the other hand, challenges associated with design, safety and performance limitation remain a major growth deterrent. Factors as such as expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights from the Report Include: