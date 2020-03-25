Flip Flops Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Flip Flops Market 2019

Flip Flops are a type of sandal, typically worn as a form of casual wear. They consist of a flat sole held loosely on the foot by a Y-shaped strap known as a toe thong that passes between the first and second toes and around both sides of the foot.

Scope of the Report:

Americas are dominating the flip flops market, driven by the strong demand from large population and great spending power especially in South America. Asia Pacific is the fast growing regions, benefit by the large population, rapid fast-growing economy and disposable income. In future, the Asia Pacific regions will play more important role in the world. Africa is also an important market.

The worldwide market for Flip Flops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 11900 million US$ in 2024, from 8680 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Flip Flops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Havaianas

Ipanema (Grendene)

REEF

Deckers Brands

Crocs

Monsoon Accessorize

Clarks

Fat Face

Roxy/Quiksilver

Tory Burch

Kate Spade New York

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

Kappa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EVA Flip Flops

PVC Flip Flops

Rubber Flip Flops

EVA+Rubber Flip Flops

Others Flip Flops

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women Flip Flops

Men Flip Flops

Girls Flip Flops

Boys Flip Flops

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flip Flops Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 EVA Flip Flops

1.2.2 PVC Flip Flops

1.2.3 Rubber Flip Flops

1.2.4 EVA+Rubber Flip Flops

1.2.5 Others Flip Flops

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Women Flip Flops

1.3.2 Men Flip Flops

1.3.3 Girls Flip Flops

1.3.4 Boys Flip Flops

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Havaianas

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Havaianas Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ipanema (Grendene)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ipanema (Grendene) Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 REEF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 REEF Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Deckers Brands

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Deckers Brands Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Crocs

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Crocs Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Monsoon Accessorize

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Monsoon Accessorize Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Clarks

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Flip Flops Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Clarks Flip Flops Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

