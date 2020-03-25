Forecast On FBAR Devices Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2028

The continuous evolution of 4G, 5G and LTE is fuelling the demand for global FBAR (Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator) devices market. The high demand for mobile phones is driving the global FBAR devices market. FBARs are used to eliminate unwanted frequencies from being transmitted and to receive the specific frequencies at receiver point. FBAR has wide applications in various devices like sensors, oscillators, filters, amplifiers, multiplexers and others.

The increasing traffic of voice communication and data communication is expected to create the demand of FBAR devices market during the forecast period. The machine to machine communication like smart meters, digital signage and telematics will have major demand for FBAR. Several developments in communication technology, with reference to FBAR devices, along with the remarkable growth rate of the market has been witnessed in the last few years. Vendors are highly focused on the production of low cost FBAR devices.

FBAR Devices Market: Drivers and challenges

FBAR technology has gone mainstream. The high demand of communication and data traffic management and growing demand of high internet speed are expected to drive the global FBAR devices market. The continuous improvement in wireless technology along with proliferation of 4G and 5G technology is expected to contribute significantly to the global FBAR devices market.

The complicated fabrication method and high production method is one of the major challenge faced by the vendors. Another major drawback is failure of the devices which is restraining the growth of the global FBAR devices market. However, vendors are continuously focusing on the alternate methods for economical production cost with longer life span of FBAR devices.

FBAR Devices Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the industry:

FBAR devices market is segmented based on the industry. FBAR devices market is segmented into telecommunication, military, automotive, consumer electronics and others. Consumer Electronics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on the application:

FBAR Devices market is segmented based on the application. FBAR devices market is segmented into duplexers, multiplexers, filters and others.

Competition Dashboard

Key Developments:

In February 2018, Qualcomm launched FBAR filter with emerging 5G wireless broadband standards. The newly launched FBAR filter will have its major application in smartphones.

Key Players

Key players for FBAR Devices Market are Qualcomm, Broadcom, Taiyo Yuden, Sky Works Inc., Qorvo Inc., TDK Corporation, Integrated Technology Future, Akoustis Technologies and others.

