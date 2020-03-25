GLOBAL ANIMAL STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 | Medivet Biologics LLC, VETSTEM BIOPHARMA, J-ARM, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, VetCell Therapeutics

Latest Update “Global Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global market size of Animal Stem Cell Therapy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Animal Stem Cell Therapy in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Animal stem cell therapy is a usage of animals stem cell to treat a disease or disorder. The ability of stem cell is to divide and differentiate into a cell with specialized function useful for repairing body tissues damaged by injury or disease. The animal stem cell therapy process involves three steps which include collection of stem cell sample from animals and preparing the sample to concentrate the stem cells. Finally, the therapy includes transferring the stem cells into the injured site for treatment. Animal stem cell therapy increases the expectancy of life in animals with no side effects.

It is available for the treatment of arthritis, degenerative joint disorders, tendon, and ligaments injuries in animals. Stem cell therapy is most often used to treat dogs, cats, and horses. But recent developments made it possible to use animal stem cell therapy in tiger, pig, etc. Present animal stem cell therapy is studied in treatments of the inflammatory bowel, kidney, liver, heart and immune-mediated diseases respectively.

The classification of animal stem cell therapy includes dogs, horses and others. And the proportion of dogs in 2017 is about 50.42%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.



North America is the largest consumption region of animal stem cell therapy, with a consumption market share nearly 58.63% in 2017. Japan is the second largest supplier of animal stem cell therapy, enjoying production market share nearly 15.17% in 2017.



In 2017, the global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market size was 16 million US$ and is forecast to 200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Stem Cell Therapy market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Animal Stem Cell Therapy include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Animal Stem Cell Therapy include



Medivet Biologics LLC

VETSTEM BIOPHARMA

J-ARM

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc

VetCell Therapeutics

Celavet Inc.

Magellan Stem Cells

Kintaro Cells Power

Animal Stem Care

Animal Cell Therapies

Cell Therapy Sciences

Animacel

– Market Size Split by Type



Dogs

Horses

Others



– Market Size Split by Application



Veterinary Hospitals

Research Organizations

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Animal Stem Cell Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Animal Stem Cell Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Stem Cell Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Animal Stem Cell Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animal Stem Cell Therapy are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Animal Stem Cell Therapy market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

