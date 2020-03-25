Global Athletic Tape Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Athletic taping is the process of applying tape directly to the skin in order to maintain a stable position of bones and muscles during athletic activity. It is a procedure that uses tape, attached to the skin, to physically keep in place muscles or bones at a certain position. This reduces pain and aids recovery. Taping is usually used to help recover from overuse and other injuries. The general goals of athletic taping are to restrict the motion of an injured joint, compress soft tissues to reduce swelling, support anatomical structures involved in the injury, serve as a splint or secure a splint, secure dressing or bandages, protect the injured joint from re-injury, and protect the injured part while the injured part is in the healing process.

The major manufacturers of Athletic Tape are located in China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. The main consumption areas are the United States, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market, its consumption accounted for over 37.8% of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia.

There is a very obvious OEM phenomenon in Athletic Tape industry. China as the Asian representation region is the main OEM Athletic Tape manufacturing country. Due to China’s relatively low labor costs, raw material costs, the prices of OEM product are very low. But the OEM factory’s own brand sales are very poor due to its unknown brand.

There is a great brand effect in this industry; the customer will choose more well-known brands in the acceptable price.

There are still negative reports said the product without effect can only bring psychological comfort to users. Since the Olympic effect decreased in recent years, the average growth rate dropped to 19% during 2013 to 2017. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed; there is a huge potential market.

The industry is currently in the developing stage. The next five years, the growth rate of the Athletic Tape consumption will show a smooth down curve. The slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. As competition intensifies, prices will also show a downward trend. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Proposal to increase the use of product publicity and free courses investment, expand product awareness, to help consumers use the product correctly to play the original effect.

According to this study, over the next five years the Athletic Tape market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 590 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Athletic Tape business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Athletic Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Athletic Tape value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Roll Tape

Pre-cut Bandage

Segmentation by application:

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird & Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical&Health

Socko

Medsport

GSPMED

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Athletic Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Athletic Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Athletic Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Athletic Tape with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Athletic Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

