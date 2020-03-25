Global Autonomous Technology Market to 2019-2025: Volvo, Daimler, BMW, Audi, General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Tesla
Autonomous vehicles will have a profound effect, not only on their individual users, but also on society as whole; impacting the environment, the macro-economy and the cities in which we live.
Global Autonomous Technology market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Autonomous Technology.
This industry study presents the global Autonomous Technology market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Autonomous Technology production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Autonomous Technology in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Volvo, Daimler, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Volvo
Daimler
BMW
Audi
General Motors
Toyota
Ford
Tesla
Honda
Cisco
Cohda Wireless
Altera
Delphi
Google
Nissan
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Hyundai
Mitsubishi
Mazda
Aisin Seiki
Autonomous Technology Breakdown Data by Type
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
semi-autonomous car technology
fully-autonomous car technology
Autonomous Technology Breakdown Data by Application
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Night Vision System (NVS)
Parking Assistance (PA)
Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR
Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
Autonomous Technology Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Autonomous Technology Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Autonomous Technology status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Autonomous Technology manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
