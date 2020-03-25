Global Biological Indicators Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

New Research Report on “Global Biological Indicators Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Biological indicators (BIs), as defined by ANSI/AAMI and ISO, are test systems containing viable microorganisms providing a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. A biological indicator provides information on whether necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process, providing a level of confidence in the process.

North America region is the largest supplier of Biological Indicators, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Biological Indicators, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biological Indicators market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 410 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biological Indicators business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Self-Contained Biological Indicator

Biological Indicator Strip

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospital

Pharma Companies

Other

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the Biological Indicators Market. Some of the key players profiled include

3M

Getinge GroupÂ

Cantel Medical

MesaÂ Laboratories

Steris

Fuze Medical

Matachana

Hu-Friedy

AdvancedÂ Sterilization

Bag Health Care

Terragene

Andersen

GKE

The Biological Indicators Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Biological Indicators Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Biological Indicators Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biological Indicators market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biological Indicators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biological Indicators players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biological Indicators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Biological Indicators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

