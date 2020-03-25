Global Circulating Tumor Cells Graph, Status and Prospect Report 2019-2024

New Research Report on “Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that have detached from the tumor and are found at extremely low levels in the bloodstream. The value of capturing and counting CTCs is evolving as more research data is gathered about the utility of these markers in monitoring disease progression and potentially guiding personalized cancer therapy.

USA is the largest supplier of CTCs Products, with a revenue market share nearly 47.41% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of CTCs products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.24% in 2017. Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

According to this study, over the next five years the Circulating Tumor Cells market will register a 20.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2200 million by 2024, from US$ 730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Circulating Tumor Cells business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

CTC Enrichment

CTC Detection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the Circulating Tumor Cells Market. Some of the key players profiled include

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen (Adnagen)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

ApoCell

Epic Sciences

Greiner Bio-one GmbH

Cynvenio

SurExamBio-Tech

Fluxion Biosciences

Ikonisys

Hangzhou Watson Biotech

Biocept

CytoTrack

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Celsee

Clearbridge Biomedics

ANGLE plc

The Circulating Tumor Cells Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Circulating Tumor Cells Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Trends Opportunities in Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Circulating Tumor Cells market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Circulating Tumor Cells market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Circulating Tumor Cells players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Circulating Tumor Cells with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Circulating Tumor Cells submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

