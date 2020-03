Global Depth Sensing Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

The Latest Research Report “Depth Sensing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Depth sensing is the process of measuring the distance to an object with the help of a depth sensor device. The target to be measured can be a line, dot, or even a collection of dots making an area. The advent of depth sensors has made it possible to track monocular signs and the real depth values of the environment. Besides this, depth sensors also have the capability to capture video data in 3D under any ambient light conditions. Depth sensors are able to extract features from images with added scope because they have the ability to measure actual distance data from any article. Rise in demand for applications such as gesture control, face recognition, augmented reality and virtual reality, and scanning are boosting demand for depth sensing technology around the globe.

The global depth sensing market is expanding at a higher pace, owing to factors such as increase in usage of depth sensing technology in augmented reality and virtual reality gaming applications and rise in need for enhanced security and surveillance systems among end-users. Apart from this, rise in acceptance of dual-camera smartphones and robust expansion in the smartphone market are factors that are expected to propel demand for depth sensing technology across the world during the forecast period. This is primarily because smartphone manufacturers are currently using depth sensing technologies to enable recognition, authentication, and facial detection in their devices. However, high cost burden is a major factor that is anticipated to hinder the global depth sensing market in the near future.

Increase in demand for enhanced medical imaging technologies and solutions and improved environmental scanning applications are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to the depth sensing market in the next few years. However, high power consumption for capturing data, difficulty in managing all the captured facts and figures, and filtering the data to get the required information are challenges that are anticipated to impede the growth of the market. Moroever, necessity of perfect angle for stereo depth sensing technology is expected to hamper the depth sensing market around the globe.

The global depth sensing market can be segmented based on component, technology, type, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, the market can be divided into sensor, illuminator, and camera/lens module. In terms of technology, the global depth sensing market can be categorized into stereo vision, structured light, and time-of-light. Based on type, the market can be classified into active depth sensing and passive depth sensing. The active depth sensing segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in demand for accurate depth calculations across different end-use industries such as industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive. In terms of end-use industry, the depth sensing market can be segmented into building automation, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and medical.

Based on region, the global depth sensing market can be classified into Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The depth sensing market in North America is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increased proliferation of gaming and video content and increase in demand for 3D imaging technology across the region. Asia Pacific is projected to provide lucrative expansion opportunities to the depth sensing market in the near future. Rise in adoption of consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, and gaming headsets is the primary driving factor for the market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global depth sensing market are Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm Inc., Occipital, Inc., Intel Corporation, SoftKinetic International SA/NV, Nerian Vision Technologies, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and Stereolabs Inc.

