GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH FOOD AND DRINK MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 | Nestle, Arla Foods, Yakult Honsha, Danone, General Mills

Latest Update “Global Digestive Health Food and Drink Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global market size of Digestive Health Food and Drink in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Digestive Health Food and Drink in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Digestive Health Food and Drink market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Digestive Health Food and Drink market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Digestive Health Food and Drink market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Digestive Health Food and Drink include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Digestive Health Food and Drink include

Nestle

Arla Foods

Yakult Honsha

Danone

General Mills

Clover Industries

Danisco

Attune Foods

Bifodan

BioCare Copenhagen

BioGaia AB

Chr. Hansen

Daflorn

Deerland Enzymes

Ganeden

Institut Rosell-Lallemand

Lallemand

Winclove Probiotics

– Market Size Split by Type



Dairy Products

Bakery and Cereals

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Other



– Market Size Split by Application



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Independent Retailer

Other

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Digestive Health Food and Drink market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digestive Health Food and Drink market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Digestive Health Food and Drink manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digestive Health Food and Drink with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Digestive Health Food and Drink submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digestive Health Food and Drink are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digestive Health Food and Drink market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

25/02

