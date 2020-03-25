GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH FOOD AND DRINK MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 | Nestle, Arla Foods, Yakult Honsha, Danone, General Mills
Latest Update “Global Digestive Health Food and Drink Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.
This report studies the global market size of Digestive Health Food and Drink in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Digestive Health Food and Drink in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Digestive Health Food and Drink market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Digestive Health Food and Drink market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Digestive Health Food and Drink market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Digestive Health Food and Drink include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
– The key manufacturers in the Digestive Health Food and Drink include
Nestle
Arla Foods
Yakult Honsha
Danone
General Mills
Clover Industries
Danisco
Attune Foods
Bifodan
BioCare Copenhagen
BioGaia AB
Chr. Hansen
Daflorn
Deerland Enzymes
Ganeden
Institut Rosell-Lallemand
Lallemand
Winclove Probiotics
– Market Size Split by Type
Dairy Products
Bakery and Cereals
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Other
– Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Independent Retailer
Other
– Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
– The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Digestive Health Food and Drink market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digestive Health Food and Drink market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Digestive Health Food and Drink manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digestive Health Food and Drink with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Digestive Health Food and Drink submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digestive Health Food and Drink are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digestive Health Food and Drink market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
25/02
