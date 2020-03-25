Global Engine Oil Additives Market to 2019-2025: Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton, Tianhe

This industry study presents the global Engine Oil Additives market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Engine Oil Additives production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;The consumption of Engine Oil Additives in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Lubrizol, Infineum, etc.

Engine Oil Additives is one kind of additives of the engine oil; it can improve the function of the engine oil. The additives include single component and additive package. The single components price is lower than the additive package.

The Global production of the engine oil additives is about 4000 K MT in 2015. The production region is relative dispersion. The main manufactures are Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton; they occupy more than 80% market share.

The main consumption regions are also concentrated in the North America, Europe, Asia and Other. The consumption companies are the manufactures which produce the Engine Oil; they occupy the main market share.

Global Engine Oil Additives market size will reach 14600 million US$ by 2025, from 12900 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engine Oil Additives.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron Oronite

Afton

Tianhe

Chemtura

Jinzhou Kangtai

Wuxi South

Jinzhou Xinxing

Engine Oil Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Single Component

Additive Package

Engine Oil Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Engine

Others

Engine Oil Additives Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Engine Oil Additives Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Engine Oil Additives status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Engine Oil Additives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

